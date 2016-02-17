1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,735-0,945 0,745-0,980 0,728-0,875 0,731-0,862
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,895 1,425 1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 551 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 581 581 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
prices.