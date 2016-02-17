1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,735-0,945 0,745-0,980 0,728-0,875 0,731-0,862 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,895 1,425 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 551 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 581 581 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.