Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 18
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to firm global advice.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,736-1,015 02,500 0,728-0,945
Gondal 05,500 723-0,915 06,000 715-0,910
Jasdan 0,300 700-0,900 0,400 705-0,900
Jamnagar 02,000 745-0,931 02,000 725-0,900
Junagadh 03,500 720-0,935 03,000 735-0,941
Keshod 01,500 695-0,877 01,500 690-0,892
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,745-1,015 0,735-0,945 0,736-0,888 0,728-0,875
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,615 1,020-1,150 1,015-1,173
Sesame (Black) 0,550 1,770-2,790 1,760-2,740
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,520-0,563 0,500-0,583
Rapeseeds 040 675-725 690-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,900 1,445 1,425
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 551 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 581 581 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil label tin 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed