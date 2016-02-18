Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,736-1,015 02,500 0,728-0,945 Gondal 05,500 723-0,915 06,000 715-0,910 Jasdan 0,300 700-0,900 0,400 705-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 745-0,931 02,000 725-0,900 Junagadh 03,500 720-0,935 03,000 735-0,941 Keshod 01,500 695-0,877 01,500 690-0,892 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,745-1,015 0,735-0,945 0,736-0,888 0,728-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,615 1,020-1,150 1,015-1,173 Sesame (Black) 0,550 1,770-2,790 1,760-2,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,520-0,563 0,500-0,583 Rapeseeds 040 675-725 690-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,900 1,445 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 551 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 581 581 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil label tin 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed