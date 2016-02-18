1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. 4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,745-1,015 0,735-0,945 0,736-0,888 0,725-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,900 1,445 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 556 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 587 581 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,820-0,825 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.