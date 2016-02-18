1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to firm global advice.
4. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,745-1,015 0,735-0,945 0,736-0,888 0,725-0,875
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,900 1,445 1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 556 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 587 581 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,820-0,825 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.