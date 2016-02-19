Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,720-1,015 02,500 0,736-1,015 Gondal 05,000 709-0,933 05,500 723-0,915 Jasdan 0,300 700-0,887 0,300 700-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 720-0,940 02,000 745-0,931 Junagadh 03,000 739-0,930 03,500 720-0,935 Keshod 01,500 680-0,895 01,500 695-0,877 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,735-1,015 0,745-1,015 0,720-0,860 0,736-0,888 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,700 1,025-1,171 1,020-1,150 Sesame (Black) 0,515 1,975-2,713 1,770-2,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,521-0,587 0,520-0,563 Rapeseeds 025 670-720 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,915 1,450 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 556 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 586 586 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed