Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 19
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,720-1,015 02,500 0,736-1,015
Gondal 05,000 709-0,933 05,500 723-0,915
Jasdan 0,300 700-0,887 0,300 700-0,900
Jamnagar 02,000 720-0,940 02,000 745-0,931
Junagadh 03,000 739-0,930 03,500 720-0,935
Keshod 01,500 680-0,895 01,500 695-0,877
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,735-1,015 0,745-1,015 0,720-0,860 0,736-0,888
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,700 1,025-1,171 1,020-1,150
Sesame (Black) 0,515 1,975-2,713 1,770-2,790
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,180 0,521-0,587 0,520-0,563
Rapeseeds 025 670-720 675-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,915 1,450 1,445
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 556 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 586 586 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed