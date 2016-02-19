1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,735-1,015 0,745-1,015 0,720-0,860 0,736-0,888
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,915 1,450 1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 560 556 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 590 586 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.