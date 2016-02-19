1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,735-1,015 0,745-1,015 0,720-0,860 0,736-0,888 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,915 1,450 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 556 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 590 586 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.