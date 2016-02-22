Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 22
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,730-0,995 03,000 0,720-1,015
Gondal 06,000 715-0,945 05,000 709-0,933
Jasdan 0,200 700-0,875 0,300 700-0,887
Jamnagar 02,000 714-0,913 02,000 720-0,940
Junagadh 04,000 750-0,940 03,000 739-0,930
Keshod 01,500 684-0,904 01,500 680-0,895
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,748-0,995 0,735-1,015 0,730-0,897 0,720-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,950 1,000-1,160 1,025-1,171
Sesame (Black) 0,458 1,844-2,700 1,975-2,713
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,524-0,591 0,521-0,587
Rapeseeds 020 680-715 670-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 1,455 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 590 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed