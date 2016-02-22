Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,730-0,995 03,000 0,720-1,015 Gondal 06,000 715-0,945 05,000 709-0,933 Jasdan 0,200 700-0,875 0,300 700-0,887 Jamnagar 02,000 714-0,913 02,000 720-0,940 Junagadh 04,000 750-0,940 03,000 739-0,930 Keshod 01,500 684-0,904 01,500 680-0,895 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,748-0,995 0,735-1,015 0,730-0,897 0,720-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,950 1,000-1,160 1,025-1,171 Sesame (Black) 0,458 1,844-2,700 1,975-2,713 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,524-0,591 0,521-0,587 Rapeseeds 020 680-715 670-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 1,455 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 590 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,585-1,590 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed