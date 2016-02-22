1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,748-0,995 0,735-1,015 0,730-0,897 0,720-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 0,910-0,915 0,895-0,900
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,050-1,051 0,925-0,926 0,910-0,911
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 560 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 590 590 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.