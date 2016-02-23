Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,727-0,980 02,500 0,730-0,995 Gondal 05,500 723-0,922 06,000 715-0,945 Jasdan 0,200 705-0,899 0,200 700-0,875 Jamnagar 02,000 738-0,925 02,000 714-0,913 Junagadh 03,500 745-0,971 04,000 750-0,940 Keshod 01,500 685-0,932 01,500 684-0,904 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,743-0,980 0,748-0,995 0,727-0,895 0,730-0,897 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,365 0,990-1,154 1,000-1,160 Sesame (Black) 0,710 1,900-2,718 1,844-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,308 0,520-0,586 0,524-0,591 Rapeseeds 020 680-720 680-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 588 590 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed