Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 23
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,727-0,980 02,500 0,730-0,995
Gondal 05,500 723-0,922 06,000 715-0,945
Jasdan 0,200 705-0,899 0,200 700-0,875
Jamnagar 02,000 738-0,925 02,000 714-0,913
Junagadh 03,500 745-0,971 04,000 750-0,940
Keshod 01,500 685-0,932 01,500 684-0,904
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,743-0,980 0,748-0,995 0,727-0,895 0,730-0,897
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,365 0,990-1,154 1,000-1,160
Sesame (Black) 0,710 1,900-2,718 1,844-2,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,308 0,520-0,586 0,524-0,591
Rapeseeds 020 680-720 680-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 588 590 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed