Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 23
1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,743-0,980 0,748-0,995 0,727-0,895 0,730-0,897
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 557 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 587 590 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,475-1,480 1,545-1,550
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.