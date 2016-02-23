Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 23 1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,743-0,980 0,748-0,995 0,727-0,895 0,730-0,897 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 557 560 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 587 590 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,475-1,480 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.