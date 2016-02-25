Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 25
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main
markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,731-0,975 02,500 0,725-0,986
Gondal 04,500 710-0,945 05,000 720-0,954
Jasdan 0,200 711-0,905 0,300 700-0,880
Jamnagar 02,000 740-0,958 02,000 733-0,940
Junagadh 02,500 760-0,967 03,000 750-0,980
Keshod 01,000 715-0,925 01,000 712-0,926
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,746-0,975 0,741-0,986 0,731-0,880 0,725-0,882
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags
at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 0,950-1,150 0,950-1,139
Sesame (Black) 0,530 1,640-2,706 1,900-2,848
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,220 0,520-0,595 0,519-0,583
Rapeseeds 100 630-698 630-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 557 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 583 587 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed