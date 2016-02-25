Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 25 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,746-0,975 0,741-0,986 0,731-0,880 0,725-0,882 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,445 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 557 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 590 587 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,475-1,480 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.