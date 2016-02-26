Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 26
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,733-0,965 02,500 0,731-0,975
Gondal 05,000 715-0,953 04,500 710-0,945
Jasdan 0,300 705-0,919 0,200 711-0,905
Jamnagar 02,000 745-0,940 02,000 740-0,958
Junagadh 02,000 755-0,952 02,500 760-0,967
Keshod 01,000 716-0,910 01,000 715-0,925
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,748-0,965 0,746-0,975 0,733-0,874 0,731-0,880
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,232 1,040-1,155 0,950-1,150
Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,900-2,762 1,640-2,706
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,165 0,511-0,582 0,520-0,595
Rapeseeds 150 640-700 630-698
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,445 1,445
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 590 590 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,625 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil label tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed