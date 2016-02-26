Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 26 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,733-0,965 02,500 0,731-0,975 Gondal 05,000 715-0,953 04,500 710-0,945 Jasdan 0,300 705-0,919 0,200 711-0,905 Jamnagar 02,000 745-0,940 02,000 740-0,958 Junagadh 02,000 755-0,952 02,500 760-0,967 Keshod 01,000 716-0,910 01,000 715-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,748-0,965 0,746-0,975 0,733-0,874 0,731-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,232 1,040-1,155 0,950-1,150 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,900-2,762 1,640-2,706 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,511-0,582 0,520-0,595 Rapeseeds 150 640-700 630-698 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 590 590 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,625 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed