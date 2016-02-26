Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 26
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,748-0,965 0,746-0,975 0,733-0,874 0,731-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,445 1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 565 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 595 590 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,625 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.