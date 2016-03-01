Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,736-0,965 02,500 0,733-0,965 Gondal 06,000 723-0,930 05,000 715-0,953 Jasdan 0,300 715-0,900 0,300 705-0,919 Jamnagar 01,500 750-0,925 02,000 745-0,940 Junagadh 02,000 741-0,960 02,000 755-0,952 Keshod 01,000 739-0,900 01,000 716-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,752-0,965 0,748-0,965 0,736-0,886 0,733-0,874 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,540 1,050-1,136 1,040-1,155 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,050-2,755 1,900-2,762 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,520-0,576 0,511-0,582 Rapeseeds 150 620-670 640-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 1,420 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 565 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 595 595 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,590 0,600 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,600 0,610 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil label tin 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed