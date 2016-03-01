Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 01 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. 5. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,752-0,965 0,748-0,965 0,736-0,886 0,733-0,874 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,030-1,035 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,045-1,046 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,905 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 562 565 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 592 595 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,590 0,600 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,600 0,610 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.