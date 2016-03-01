Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 01
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
4. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
5. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,752-0,965 0,748-0,965 0,736-0,886 0,733-0,874
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,030-1,035 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,045-1,046 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,905 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 562 565 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 592 595 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,590 0,600 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,600 0,610 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.