Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 02
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,738-1,005 03,000 0,736-0,965
Gondal 05,000 710-0,954 06,000 723-0,930
Jasdan 0,200 700-0,900 0,300 715-0,900
Jamnagar 01,000 756-0,940 01,500 750-0,925
Junagadh 02,500 725-0,971 02,000 741-0,960
Keshod 01,000 715-0,890 01,000 739-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,746-1,005 0,752-0,965 0,738-0,890 0,736-0,886
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,405 0,950-1,140 1,050-1,136
Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,000-2,813 2,050-2,755
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,518-0,560 0,520-0,576
Rapeseeds 200 620-660 630-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,905 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 562 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 590 592 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,585 0,590 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,595 0,600 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed