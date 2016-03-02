Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,738-1,005 03,000 0,736-0,965 Gondal 05,000 710-0,954 06,000 723-0,930 Jasdan 0,200 700-0,900 0,300 715-0,900 Jamnagar 01,000 756-0,940 01,500 750-0,925 Junagadh 02,500 725-0,971 02,000 741-0,960 Keshod 01,000 715-0,890 01,000 739-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,746-1,005 0,752-0,965 0,738-0,890 0,736-0,886 (auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,405 0,950-1,140 1,050-1,136 Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,000-2,813 2,050-2,755 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,518-0,560 0,520-0,576 Rapeseeds 200 620-660 630-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,905 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 562 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 590 592 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,585 0,590 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,595 0,600 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed