Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 02
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,746-1,005 0,752-0,965 0,738-0,890 0,736-0,886
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,895 0,905 1,415 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 559 562 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 589 592 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,585 0,590 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,595 0,600 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.