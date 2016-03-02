Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 02 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,746-1,005 0,752-0,965 0,738-0,890 0,736-0,886 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,905 1,415 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 559 562 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 589 592 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,585 0,590 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,595 0,600 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.