Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 03 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,735-0,991 03,000 0,738-1,005 Gondal 04,500 717-0,940 05,000 710-0,954 Jasdan 0,300 726-0,904 0,200 700-0,900 Jamnagar 01,500 725-0,910 01,000 756-0,940 Junagadh 03,000 739-0,965 02,500 725-0,971 Keshod 01,000 708-0,885 01,000 715-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,743-0,991 0,746-1,005 0,735-0,898 0,738-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,360 1,050-1,165 0,950-1,140 Sesame (Black) 0,420 2,010-2,800 2,000-2,813 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,220 0,515-0,574 0,518-0,560 Rapeseeds 100 610-650 620-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,895 1,420 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 559 559 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 589 589 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,575 0,585 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,585 0,595 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed