Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 03 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,743-0,991 0,746-1,005 0,735-0,898 0,738-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,895 1,415 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 559 559 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 589 589 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,575 0,585 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,585 0,595 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.