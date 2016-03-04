Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 04
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,742-0,985 03,000 0,735-0,991
Gondal 05,000 710-0,966 04,500 717-0,940
Jasdan 0,500 725-0,923 0,300 726-0,904
Jamnagar 02,000 722-0,937 01,500 725-0,910
Junagadh 03,500 740-0,979 03,000 739-0,965
Keshod 01,000 711-0,921 01,000 708-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,748-0,985 0,743-0,991 0,742-0,911 0,735-0,898
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,402 1,045-1,150 1,050-1,165
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,010-2,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,505-0,576 0,515-0,574
Rapeseeds 100 575-660 610-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,895 0,895 1,415 1,415
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 559 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 589 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,575 0,575 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,585 0,585 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed