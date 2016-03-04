Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 04 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,742-0,985 03,000 0,735-0,991 Gondal 05,000 710-0,966 04,500 717-0,940 Jasdan 0,500 725-0,923 0,300 726-0,904 Jamnagar 02,000 722-0,937 01,500 725-0,910 Junagadh 03,500 740-0,979 03,000 739-0,965 Keshod 01,000 711-0,921 01,000 708-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,748-0,985 0,743-0,991 0,742-0,911 0,735-0,898 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,402 1,045-1,150 1,050-1,165 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,010-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,505-0,576 0,515-0,574 Rapeseeds 100 575-660 610-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,895 1,415 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 559 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 589 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,575 0,575 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,585 0,585 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed