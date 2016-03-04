1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,748-0,985 0,743-0,991 0,742-0,911 0,735-0,898 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,095-1,096 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,895 1,430 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 559 559 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 589 589 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,580 0,575 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,590 0,585 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,565-1,570 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.