1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,748-0,985 0,743-0,991 0,742-0,911 0,735-0,898
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,095-1,096 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,895 1,430 1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 559 559 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 589 589 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,580 0,575 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,590 0,585 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,565-1,570 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.