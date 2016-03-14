Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 14
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to firm trend at global markets.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,725-0,935 02,500 0,730-0,960
Gondal 04,500 715-0,910 05,000 726-0,916
Jasdan 0,200 724-0,879 0,200 720-0,890
Jamnagar 02,000 713-0,900 01,500 721-0,915
Junagadh 02,500 705-0,904 02,000 722-0,908
Keshod 01,000 700-0,925 01,000 710-0,926
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,935 0,750-0,960 0,725-0,903 0,730-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,560 1,080-1,230 1,066-1,230
Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,950-2,988 1,905-2,990
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,335 0,553-0,600 0,517-0,587
Rapeseeds 070 620-670 620-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 1,480 1,475
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 571 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 601 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,615 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,625 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed