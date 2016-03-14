Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to firm trend at global markets. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,725-0,935 02,500 0,730-0,960 Gondal 04,500 715-0,910 05,000 726-0,916 Jasdan 0,200 724-0,879 0,200 720-0,890 Jamnagar 02,000 713-0,900 01,500 721-0,915 Junagadh 02,500 705-0,904 02,000 722-0,908 Keshod 01,000 700-0,925 01,000 710-0,926 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,935 0,750-0,960 0,725-0,903 0,730-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,560 1,080-1,230 1,066-1,230 Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,950-2,988 1,905-2,990 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,553-0,600 0,517-0,587 Rapeseeds 070 620-670 620-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 1,480 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 571 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 601 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,615 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,625 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed