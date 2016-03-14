Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 14 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Vanaspatil Ghee improved following price rise in imported edible oils. 4. Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,935 0,750-0,960 0,725-0,903 0,730-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,475 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 575 571 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 601 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,200-29,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.