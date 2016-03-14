Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 14
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Vanaspatil Ghee improved following price rise in imported edible oils.
4. Castor oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,935 0,750-0,960 0,725-0,903 0,730-0,955
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,475 1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 575 571 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 601 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,200-29,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.