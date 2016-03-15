Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 15
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,735-0,952 02,500 0,725-0,935
Gondal 04,000 722-0,905 04,500 715-0,910
Jasdan 0,200 726-0,907 0,200 724-0,879
Jamnagar 01,500 715-0,900 02,000 713-0,900
Junagadh 02,000 702-0,928 02,500 705-0,904
Keshod 01,000 706-0,900 01,000 700-0,925
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,745-0,952 0,740-0,935 0,735-0,925 0,725-0,903
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,810 1,061-1,229 1,080-1,230
Sesame (Black) 0,260 1,900-2,955 1,950-2,988
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,407 0,528-0,603 0,553-0,600
Rapeseeds 100 620-670 620-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,475 1,475
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 605 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,613 0,615 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,623 0,625 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil label tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,500-1,505
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed