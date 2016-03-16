Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,738-0,940 02,500 0,735-0,952 Gondal 05,000 715-0,931 04,000 722-0,905 Jasdan 0,300 710-0,900 0,200 726-0,907 Jamnagar 01,000 743-0,905 01,500 715-0,900 Junagadh 02,000 726-0,922 02,000 702-0,928 Keshod 01,000 725-0,900 01,000 706-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,746-0,940 0,745-0,952 0,738-0,892 0,735-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,015-1,228 1,061-1,229 Sesame (Black) 0,270 1,855-3,000 1,900-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,533-0,581 0,528-0,603 Rapeseeds 100 630-680 620-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,470 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 605 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed