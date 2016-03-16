Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,738-0,940 02,500 0,735-0,952
Gondal 05,000 715-0,931 04,000 722-0,905
Jasdan 0,300 710-0,900 0,200 726-0,907
Jamnagar 01,000 743-0,905 01,500 715-0,900
Junagadh 02,000 726-0,922 02,000 702-0,928
Keshod 01,000 725-0,900 01,000 706-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,746-0,940 0,745-0,952 0,738-0,892 0,735-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,810 1,015-1,228 1,061-1,229
Sesame (Black) 0,270 1,855-3,000 1,900-2,955
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,325 0,533-0,581 0,528-0,603
Rapeseeds 100 630-680 620-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,470 1,470
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 605 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed