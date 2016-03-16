Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 16 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,746-0,940 0,745-0,952 0,738-0,892 0,735-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,940 1,485 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 573 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 603 605 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,700-29,800 29,700-29,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.