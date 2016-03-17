Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 17
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,728-0,925 03,000 0,738-0,940
Gondal 06,000 710-0,912 05,000 715-0,931
Jasdan 0,200 716-0,887 0,300 710-0,900
Jamnagar 01,000 730-0,923 01,000 743-0,905
Junagadh 03,000 702-0,916 02,000 726-0,922
Keshod 01,000 700-0,897 01,000 725-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,925 0,746-0,940 0,728-0,902 0,738-0,892
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,690 1,100-1,247 1,015-1,228
Sesame (Black) 0,440 1,801-2,930 1,855-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,240 0,528-0,603 0,533-0,581
Rapeseeds 150 640-690 630-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 1,490 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 573 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 603 603 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,608 0,605 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,618 0,615 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed