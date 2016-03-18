Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,53,000-0,54,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,728-0,925 Gondal 05,000 723-0,910 06,000 710-0,912 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 716-0,887 Jamnagar 01,500 733-0,904 01,000 730-0,923 Junagadh 02,000 715-0,939 03,000 702-0,916 Keshod 01,000 706-0,915 01,000 700-0,897 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,740-0,925 0,000-0,000 0,728-0,902 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,247 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,801-2,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,528-0,603 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 640-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 1,490 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 576 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 606 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed