Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 18
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,53,000-0,54,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,728-0,925
Gondal 05,000 723-0,910 06,000 710-0,912
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 716-0,887
Jamnagar 01,500 733-0,904 01,000 730-0,923
Junagadh 02,000 715-0,939 03,000 702-0,916
Keshod 01,000 706-0,915 01,000 700-0,897
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,740-0,925 0,000-0,000 0,728-0,902
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,247
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,801-2,930
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,528-0,603
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 640-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 1,490 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 576 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 606 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed