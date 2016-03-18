Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 18
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,740-0,925 0,000-0,000 0,725-0,902
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,950 1,495 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,470 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 578 576 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 608 606 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,615-1,620 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,700-29,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
prices.