Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,735-0,945 03,500 0,728-0,925 Gondal 05,500 720-0,928 05,000 723-0,910 Jasdan 0,300 725-0,900 0,200 716-0,887 Jamnagar 02,000 710-0,913 01,500 733-0,904 Junagadh 03,000 705-0,960 02,000 715-0,939 Keshod 01,000 715-0,937 01,000 706-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,945 0,740-0,925 0,735-0,930 0,728-0,902 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,955 1,108-1,350 1,100-1,247 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,800-3,050 1,801-2,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,621 0,538-0,599 0,528-0,603 Rapeseeds 150 600-670 640-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,510 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,470 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 608 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed