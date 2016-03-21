Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 21
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,735-0,945 03,500 0,728-0,925
Gondal 05,500 720-0,928 05,000 723-0,910
Jasdan 0,300 725-0,900 0,200 716-0,887
Jamnagar 02,000 710-0,913 01,500 733-0,904
Junagadh 03,000 705-0,960 02,000 715-0,939
Keshod 01,000 715-0,937 01,000 706-0,915
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,945 0,740-0,925 0,735-0,930 0,728-0,902
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,955 1,108-1,350 1,100-1,247
Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,800-3,050 1,801-2,930
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,621 0,538-0,599 0,528-0,603
Rapeseeds 150 600-670 640-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,510 1,495
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,470
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 578 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 608 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed