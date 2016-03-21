Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 21
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advice from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,945 0,740-0,925 0,735-0,930 0,725-0,902
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,510 1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,470
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 578 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,440-1,445
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.