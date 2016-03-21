Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 21 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advice from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,945 0,740-0,925 0,735-0,930 0,725-0,902 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,510 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,470 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 578 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,440-1,445 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.