BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,738-0,940 04,500 0,735-0,945 Gondal 04,000 730-0,925 05,500 720-0,928 Jasdan 0,200 712-0,870 0,300 725-0,900 Jamnagar 01,500 700-0,935 02,000 710-0,913 Junagadh 02,000 704-0,934 03,000 705-0,960 Keshod 01,000 698-0,900 01,000 715-0,937 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,743-0,940 0,740-0,945 0,738-0,922 0,735-0,930 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,210 1,154-1,300 1,108-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,825-3,128 1,800-3,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,514-0,585 0,538-0,599 Rapeseeds 150 590-650 600-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,970 1,525 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 574 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 612 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.