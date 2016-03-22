Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,738-0,940 04,500 0,735-0,945 Gondal 04,000 730-0,925 05,500 720-0,928 Jasdan 0,200 712-0,870 0,300 725-0,900 Jamnagar 01,500 700-0,935 02,000 710-0,913 Junagadh 02,000 704-0,934 03,000 705-0,960 Keshod 01,000 698-0,900 01,000 715-0,937 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,743-0,940 0,740-0,945 0,738-0,922 0,735-0,930 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,210 1,154-1,300 1,108-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,825-3,128 1,800-3,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,514-0,585 0,538-0,599 Rapeseeds 150 590-650 600-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,970 1,525 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 574 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 612 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed