Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 22 1. Groundnut oil prices gained smartly due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,743-0,940 0,740-0,945 0,738-0,922 0,735-0,930 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,970 1,550 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 612 0,955-0,960 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.