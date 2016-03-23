Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 23
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,738-0,940
Gondal 02,500 737-0,940 04,000 730-0,925
Jasdan 0,300 715-0,895 0,200 712-0,870
Jamnagar 02,500 721-0,942 01,500 700-0,935
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 704-0,934
Keshod 01,000 705-0,924 01,000 698-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,415 1,100-1,250 1,154-1,300
Sesame (Black) 0,105 1,850-2,962 1,825-3,128
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,514-0,585
Rapeseeds 100 580-670 590-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 1,555 1,550
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed