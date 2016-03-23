Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,738-0,940 Gondal 02,500 737-0,940 04,000 730-0,925 Jasdan 0,300 715-0,895 0,200 712-0,870 Jamnagar 02,500 721-0,942 01,500 700-0,935 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 704-0,934 Keshod 01,000 705-0,924 01,000 698-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,415 1,100-1,250 1,154-1,300 Sesame (Black) 0,105 1,850-2,962 1,825-3,128 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,514-0,585 Rapeseeds 100 580-670 590-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 1,555 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed