Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 23 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,105-1,106 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 1,560 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 618 0,970-0,975 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,700-30,800 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.