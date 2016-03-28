Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien gained due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,000 1,590 1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,520
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,630 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,700-30,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.