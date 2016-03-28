Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien gained due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,000 1,590 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,610 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,630 0,620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,700-30,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.