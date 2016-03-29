Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Most of the market yards were closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,738-0,940
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 737-0,940
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 715-0,895
Jamnagar 02,500 710-0,938 02,000 709-0,910
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 704-0,934
Keshod 01,000 705-0,916 01,000 713-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,250
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,850-2,962
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,514-0,585
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 580-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 1,620 1,590
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 632 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed