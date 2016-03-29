Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 29
1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,045 1,020 1,630 1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 632 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.