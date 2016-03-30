Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. * Most of the market yards were closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,738-0,940 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 737-0,940 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 715-0,895 Jamnagar 02,000 722-0,955 02,500 710-0,938 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 704-0,934 Keshod 01,000 730-0,932 01,000 705-0,916 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,250 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,850-2,962 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,514-0,585 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 580-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,635 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed