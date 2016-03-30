BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. * Most of the market yards were closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,738-0,940 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 737-0,940 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 715-0,895 Jamnagar 02,000 722-0,955 02,500 710-0,938 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 704-0,934 Keshod 01,000 730-0,932 01,000 705-0,916 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,250 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,850-2,962 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,514-0,585 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 580-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,045 1,635 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)