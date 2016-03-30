BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to retail demand. 2. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,045 1,660 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)