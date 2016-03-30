1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to retail demand. 2. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,045 1,660 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,900-0,905 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.