1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,665 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 31,200-31,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)