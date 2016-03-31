1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,743-0,940 0,000-0,000 0,738-0,922
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,065 1,665 1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,200-31,300 31,200-31,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)