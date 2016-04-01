Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Sesame oil increased due to export demand in seeds. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,780-1,035 02,500 0,738-0,940 Gondal 05,000 768-0,988 02,500 737-0,940 Jasdan 0,300 750-0,932 0,300 715-0,895 Jamnagar 02,500 760-0,975 01,500 730-0,971 Junagadh 04,000 710-0,969 02,000 704-0,934 Keshod 01,500 735-0,970 01,000 727-0,940 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-1,035 0,743-0,940 0,780-1,030 0,738-0,922 (auction price) Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 0,960-0,965 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,115-1,116 0,975-0,976 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,150-1,424 1,100-1,250 Sesame (Black) 0,420 2,340-3,070 1,850-2,962 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,525-0,605 0,514-0,585 Rapeseeds 100 660-720 580-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,665 1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,540 1,440 2,450-2,455 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,645-2,650 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed