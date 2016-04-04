Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to firm global advice. * Sesame oil gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,795-1,035 02,500 0,780-1,035 Gondal 07,000 790-1,022 05,000 768-0,988 Jasdan 0,300 734-0,940 0,300 750-0,932 Jamnagar 02,000 750-0,994 02,500 760-0,975 Junagadh 03,500 729-0,995 04,000 710-0,969 Keshod 01,500 750-0,984 01,500 735-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,805-1,035 0,790-1,035 0,795-1,020 0,780-1,030 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,250-1,490 1,150-1,224 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,850-3,062 2,340-3,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,640 0,505-0,620 0,525-0,605 Rapeseeds 050 700-750 660-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,090 1,075 1,695 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 640 1,000-1,005 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,540 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,685-2,690 2,645-2,650 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed