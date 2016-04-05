Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,58,000-0,59,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,798-1,040 05,000 0,795-1,035
Gondal 07,500 801-1,045 07,000 790-1,022
Jasdan 0,300 760-0,980 0,300 734-0,940
Jamnagar 02,500 765-0,995 02,000 750-0,994
Junagadh 04,500 742-1,031 03,500 729-0,995
Keshod 01,500 765-0,990 01,500 750-0,984
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,811-1,040 0,805-1,035 0,798-1,031 0,795-1,020
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,175-1,176 1,075-1,076 1,055-1,056
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,210-1,510 1,250-1,490
Sesame (Black) 0,345 1,850-3,066 1,850-3,062
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,680 0,511-0,619 0,505-0,620
Rapeseeds 100 700-790 700-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,715 1,715
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 655 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,695-2,700 2,695-2,700
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,930-0,935
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed