Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,58,000-0,59,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,798-1,040 05,000 0,795-1,035 Gondal 07,500 801-1,045 07,000 790-1,022 Jasdan 0,300 760-0,980 0,300 734-0,940 Jamnagar 02,500 765-0,995 02,000 750-0,994 Junagadh 04,500 742-1,031 03,500 729-0,995 Keshod 01,500 765-0,990 01,500 750-0,984 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,811-1,040 0,805-1,035 0,798-1,031 0,795-1,020 (auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,175-1,176 1,075-1,076 1,055-1,056 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,210-1,510 1,250-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,345 1,850-3,066 1,850-3,062 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,680 0,511-0,619 0,505-0,620 Rapeseeds 100 700-790 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,715 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 655 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,695-2,700 2,695-2,700 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed