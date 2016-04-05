1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,811-1,040 0,805-1,035 0,798-1,031 0,795-1,020 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,160-1,165 1,080-1,085 1,040-1,045 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,175-1,176 1,095-1,096 1,055-1,056 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,715 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 655 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,695-2,700 2,695-2,700 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,960-0,965 0,930-0,935 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)