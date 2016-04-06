BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,78,000-0,79,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,805-1,050 05,500 0,798-1,040 Gondal 07,500 812-1,042 07,500 801-1,045 Jasdan 0,300 746-0,990 0,300 760-0,980 Jamnagar 02,000 778-1,000 02,500 765-0,995 Junagadh 04,000 780-1,035 04,500 742-1,031 Keshod 02,000 776-1,006 01,500 765-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,050 0,811-1,040 0,805-1,045 0,798-1,031 (auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,275-1,495 1,210-1,510 Sesame (Black) 0,435 1,900-3,079 1,850-3,066 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,730 0,525-0,613 0,511-0,619 Rapeseeds 100 700-790 700-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,715 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 655 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,575 2,530-2,535 2,500-2,505 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,615 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,625 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,695-2,700 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)