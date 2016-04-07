Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,78,000-0,79,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,795-1,050 05,000 0,805-1,050 Gondal 07,500 806-1,055 07,500 812-1,042 Jasdan 0,300 760-0,987 0,300 746-0,990 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,010 02,000 778-1,000 Junagadh 04,500 785-1,042 04,000 780-1,035 Keshod 02,000 775-1,022 02,000 776-1,006 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,811-1,050 0,830-1,050 0,795-1,040 0,805-1,045 (auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,215-1,490 1,275-1,495 Sesame (Black) 0,425 1,950-3,071 1,900-3,079 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,605 0,525-0,616 0,525-0,613 Rapeseeds 200 700-790 700-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,715 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,620 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,630 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed