Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,795-1,160 05,500 0,795-1,050
Gondal 08,000 800-1,082 07,500 806-1,055
Jasdan 0,300 790-1,005 0,300 760-0,987
Jamnagar 01,000 811-1,050 01,500 800-1,010
Junagadh 03,500 790-1,033 04,500 785-1,042
Keshod 02,000 788-1,025 02,000 775-1,022
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,811-1,050 0,795-1,058 0,795-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,495 1,265-1,465 1,215-1,490
Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,040-3,041 1,950-3,071
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,675 0,555-0,640 0,525-0,616
Rapeseeds 200 700-811 700-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,090 1,100 1,705 1,715
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 655 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed