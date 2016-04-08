08 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,811-1,050 0,795-1,058 0,795-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,100 1,695 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 622 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 655 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. (Shruthi HS)