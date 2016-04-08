08
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,811-1,050 0,795-1,058 0,795-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,085 1,100 1,695 1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 622 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 652 655 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 31,900-32,000 31,900-32,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.
(Shruthi HS)