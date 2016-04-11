Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 11 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,790-1,145 05,000 0,795-1,160 Gondal 07,000 778-1,080 08,000 800-1,082 Jasdan 0,400 800-1,023 0,300 790-1,005 Jamnagar 01,500 810-1,065 01,000 811-1,050 Junagadh 04,000 770-1,049 03,500 790-1,033 Keshod 01,500 775-1,030 02,000 788-1,025 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,145 0,840-1,160 0,790-1,050 0,795-1,058 (auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,250-1,475 1,265-1,465 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,005-2,955 2,040-3,041 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,590-0,661 0,555-0,640 Rapeseeds 200 700-900 700-811 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,085 1,660 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 652 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535 Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed