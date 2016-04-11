Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 11
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,790-1,145 05,000 0,795-1,160
Gondal 07,000 778-1,080 08,000 800-1,082
Jasdan 0,400 800-1,023 0,300 790-1,005
Jamnagar 01,500 810-1,065 01,000 811-1,050
Junagadh 04,000 770-1,049 03,500 790-1,033
Keshod 01,500 775-1,030 02,000 788-1,025
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,145 0,840-1,160 0,790-1,050 0,795-1,058
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,810 1,250-1,475 1,265-1,465
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,005-2,955 2,040-3,041
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 0,590-0,661 0,555-0,640
Rapeseeds 200 700-900 700-811
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,085 1,660 1,695
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 622 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 652 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,530-2,535 2,530-2,535
Castor oil commercial 0,645 0,640 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,655 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed